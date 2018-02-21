Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas is calling on the provincial government to reverse its decision to merge 20 health agencies into "super bureaucracy" Ontario Health, so patients seeking cancer treatment aren't affected by the merger.

Gelinas, who is the NDP health critic, made her comments during Thursday's Question Period.

"In British Columbia and in Alberta, health centralization wasted billions of dollars and patient suffered for decades," Gelinas said. "Yet the government of Ontario is happy to blindly follow down the exact same path."

"Given [Health Minister Christine Elliot's] confidence in this plan, can she please guarantee that no patient receiving cancer treatment or services, no patient receiving renal treatment will have their care disrupted by the upcoming merger of Cancer Care Ontario into the new super bureaucracy?

Elliot responded by saying that Cancer Care Ontario will continue to do its job, but the model they have used will be copied by other departments within the super agency.

"[Cancer Care Ontario]'s model can be used for chronic disease management in other areas," Elliot said. "Such as in diabetes management, which is in need of some infrastructure, and certainly mental health and addictions."