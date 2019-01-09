Municipalites in the north receive millions in funding from province to improve transit



North Bay, Sudbury and Timmins are just some of the northern municipalities getting funding from the province to improve transit service.

On Tuesday the government announced a total of $364M dollars to help expand or improve public transit systems across Ontario.

Municipalities must use their funds for public transit capital and/or operating expenditures.

North Bay will see $895 thousand from the gas tax program.

Remi Renaud is the manager of transit in North Bay. He says a big portion of the money will go towards maintaining their fleet. He says each vehicle costs over half a million dollars.

Renaud says right now their fleet is fully accessible so they can use some of the money to improve other infrastructure.

"So now what we can now do is look at the infrastructure: the sidewalks, the bus stops and those areas. You know, cause in the wintertime, we live in northern Ontario, the biggest challenge of course, is the winter with the snow."

Greater Sudbury is getting $2.6M, Sault Ste. Marie $1.1M and Thunder Bay $2M.