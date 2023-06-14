Driver's car wouldn't start after Ontario gas station mixed up diesel and premium fuel

Whenever Louise Brais drives to Toronto she always stops at Shawanaga First Nation Gas & Variety for cheaper gas.

But a trip to the gas station on Friday, June 9, ended with a visit to a mechanic after her car wouldn't start.

On Tuesday, Shawanaga First Nation said in a statement that it mistakenly had diesel in the gas station's premium fuel pumps, and the diesel pumps contained the premium fuel instead.

The pumps had the wrong fuel between June 8 and June 12, the statement said.

Brais said she noticed issues with her car, which only takes premium fuel, about five minutes after she visited the gas station.

"When we pressed on the gas we had trouble going up a hill," she told Radio-Canada in French.

She thought her car had water in the gas tank so she bought an additive to remove it.

Brais said they barely made it to their hotel in Toronto, but the next morning her car wouldn't even start.

It was only after the car was towed to a mechanic that they discovered the gas tank was full of diesel.

The mechanic had to remove the tank and clean the fuel lines.

"After it was cleaned up we put gas in and the car was like new," she said.

Full refund

Brais said she called the gas station, and two days later Shawanaga First Nation Chief Adam Pawis told her they would refund her for the repairs.

"Buyer beware," she said. "Just because the price is lower doesn't mean it's better."

In the public statement, the First Nation asked anyone who filled their vehicle with premium gas or diesel when they had the mix-up to call the band office.

"We want to thank you once again for your time and patience as we investigated this matter and offer our sincerest apologies for any and all inconvenience which may have arisen as a result," the statement said.