Spike at pumps causing 'hardships' for PSWs providing homecare

Gas prices in Greater Sudbury keep climbing to record amounts — hitting $1.70 at some stations on Wednesday.

That is causing some hardships for workers who are reimbursed for their mileage, including personal support workers (PSWs) who conduct home care visits.

PSWs who work for home care agencies have their mileage fixed within the terms of their contracts. That means when the cost of gas skyrockets, they're left paying the difference.

"When the gas price goes up it can actually create hardship for a lot of our members," said Ian Da Silva, director of operations for the Ontario Personal Support Workers Association.

"These are people that have to use their own vehicle, they have to pay for everything out of pocket, they have to use that gas to get to the home, they don't have the option of not going," he said.

Da Silva explained that the gas situation is more prevalent in rural areas of the province where a vehicle is needed to travel to clients' homes. Plus it also depends on the agency they work for.

"There's a lot of inequality in terms of how service contracts are awarded and carried out in Ontario, especially in the north, and because of that some PSWs are more exposed to the gas prices than others," he said.

PSWs who are self-employed fare better since they can deduct what they pay for gas from their operating expenses.

"So they're better cushioned than agency workers, maybe in similar situations."

Most personal support workers (PSWs) who provide homecare get reimbursed for their gas mileage from their employer, however that amount is fixed within their contract. When gas prices are higher the PSW pays the difference out of their own pocket. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

PSWs are already paid lower compared to other health care workers, and so Da Silva said having to pay extra in fuel costs causes more hardships for them.

He hopes that employers are mindful of the price of gas and where they send their workers.

"And we really are hoping employers can find some sort of resources to help support PSWs that are in this situation, cause it is becoming dire for some of them."

"Really it comes down to car-pooling and trying to reduce mileage — which is ultimately incompatible when trying to do home care cause you need to get to the homes," Da Silva said.

Da Silva called this another challenge for the PSW profession, which has been plagued with problems for several years, including a major shortage — even before the pandemic.

"It won't help the situation I'm afraid. To be honest I'm hoping it's short-term, but it's just another challenge that the profession has to deal with right now."

Mileage determined within contracts says former LHIN

In an emailed statement to CBC, Home and Community Support Services North East (formerly the North East Local Health Integration Network) said, "Many of the home visits to our patients are carried out by Personal Support Workers (PSWs), nurses and other health care providers employed by our contracted service provider organizations, and those organizations each determine their own mileage reimbursement policies for their staff."

"Home and Community Care Support Services North East also provides mileage reimbursement for its staff who need to make patient and community visits as part their work. Mileage rates are determined through the collective agreement process with unions representing the staff," the statement also said.

The statement did not provide the amount for mileage provided to its staff, nor did they say if they were doing anything to help workers deal with high gas prices.