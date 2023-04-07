300 'gas and dash' cases in Sudbury so far this year, say police

Sudbury police received 300 reports of people "gassing and dashing" this year as of Nov. 1, 2023.

Sgt. Marc Guerin, with the Greater Sudbury Police Service's community response centre, said gas stations send in a report through an online portal every time someone drives off without paying for fuel.

Police then send out letters to the registered owner of the vehicle, asking them to go back and pay for filling up.

Guerin said that in many cases people forget to pay by accident, and there's no further follow-up from police or the gas station after they pay.

"Some of them are serial in nature, meaning that individuals are doing it on purpose," he said.

"At that point we begin an investigation and charge those once they're identified."

While he could not say how many of the 300 fuel theft cases in Greater Sudbury were accidental, Guerin said he can only assume most people voluntarily pay, because there's no follow-up.

Prepaying at the pump

Progressive Conservative MPP Deepak Anand represents the riding of Mississauga-Malton. In late March he introduced a bill that would require gas stations in the Greater Toronto Area to require drives to prepay for fuel. (Ontario Legislative Assembly)

Guerin said he welcomes Bill 88, the Protecting Ontarians by Enhancing Gas Station Safety to Prevent Gas and Dash Act, which was introduced on March 29. It received its second reading at Queen's Park on April 20.

The bill would require pre-payment at gas stations in the Greater Toronto Area. Cities and towns in other parts of Ontario would be able to opt in by having their council pass a resolution for the law to apply to their local gas stations.

"My focus is on saving lives," said Mississauga-Milton MPP Deepak Anand, who introduced the bill. "My focus is on making sure of better use of police resources."

Anand cited the deaths of two southern Ontario gas station attendants — Jayesh Prajapati and Atifeh Rad — who were killed in separate incidents that involved fuel theft.

Guerin said gas theft is preventable with pre-payment systems, and those measures would free up police resources to investigate other things.