Gary Petingola worked as a medical social worker at Health Sciences North in Sudbury for a lot of years. He found the work demanding and stressful.

"There's a lot of stress associated with taking care of others, as far as vicarious trauma and hearing sad stories on a daily basis," said Petingola.

He worked in a dialysis unit with people with chronic illness and pain. "It could get very discouraging and I had many health colleagues that would come to my office also very fatigued."

Petingola says he had to be flexible because people would sometimes arrive late for their appointments. Being human, he sometimes resented it. "Then that person would come into your office and share their story, you couldn't help but be touched by it."

His coping mechanism was to practise mindfulness, and that's the subject of his book, The Response: Practicing Mindfulness in Your Daily Life.

He describes mindfulness as "cultivating an awareness that we all have innate within all of us, and it is paying attention to the present moment purposefully without judgment."

He discovered mindfulness in 2008. "It's much more popular today and you hear about it all the time but back then it was a term that was more foreign."

He started to receive training through the University of Massachusetts Medical School and then became qualified to teach it.

"Mindfulness helps to anchor you to the present moment," said Petingola. "It helps to kind of curtail that spiral . . . what I refer to as "monkey mind" . . . that out of control rumination."

Petingola practises mindfulness formally and informally. An informal practice might include paying attention to doing what you're doing.

He gives the example of eating something. Don't just devour it — look at the colour, take a bite and really savour it.

"Studies actually show that mindfulness is helpful even doing dishes or taking a shower," said Petingola.

Formal practices include yoga as well as sitting meditation, walking meditation, body scan meditation and other meditations that are part of the mindfulness-based stress reduction program.

Petingola says mindfulness has changed his life significantly. "Back then they called me a worrywart or high strung . . . and I find mindfulness very helpful at anchoring and bringing me back to the present, which is really what is happening and not what I perceive is happening."

He says his book contains a lot of insights and stories that depict happenings from his everyday life.

Petingola will be launching his book The Response: Practicing Mindfulness in Your Daily Life February 22 at 2 p.m. at the Taphouse Northern Grill & Pub in Sudbury.