A medical emergency this month on the first day of the new season for the Rick McDonald Memorial Fastball League in Greater Sudbury has spurred calls for automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at outdoor recreational facilities.

On July 8, teams were playing at the Lorne Brady Sports Complex in Garson when one of the players dropped.

"A pitcher from one of the teams, right in the second inning of opening night, he just collapsed, fell down," league president Ben Bast told Morning North guest host Jonathan Pinto.

"His heart had stopped and everyone was freaking out."

He said other players tried to do CPR, but didn't feel confident. A couple of off-duty paramedics from another field took control of the medical emergency.

Bast said EMS arrived about 13 minutes later, and the paramedics performed CPR and more medical care inside the vehicle.

"When they hopped out to drive away, they told us they got a pulse back," he said. The player who suffered the medical emergency is continuing to recover.

The medical situation left the remaining players on the field shaken, Bast said, and they didn't want to continue playing.

"It shut down the night. We didn't play anymore."

AEDs are easy to use on anyone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. The machine analyzes the heart's rhythm and delivers an electrical shock, or defibrillation, if needed. (Derek Hooper/CBC)

Bast said there have been a few other medical incidents over the past decade.

AEDs can be used on someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. When attached to the person, the machine analyzes the rhythm of the heart and, if needed, delivers an electrical shock or defibrillation to re-establish an effective rhythm.

AEDs are available at municipal arenas in Greater Sudbury, but not at outdoor facilities.

Some of the ball fields are near arenas, but Bast said the problem is those buildings are usually locked up in the evenings when ball teams are playing on fields.

After this year's incident, one of the league executives sent a letter to the city councillor responsible for Garson, Ward 7's Mike Jakubo, who responded immediately, saying there is already discussion among city staff to add these devices to some outdoor facilities.

"I have requested information on getting AEDs at ball fields and other facilities, what would have to be done to make that happen beyond simply just the cost of buying them. It is currently with the deputy chief of EMS," Jakubo said in an email to CBC News.

Bast said he's been told the city is looking at adding an AED to the Garson field, location of the recent incident, and a few other locations where teams play frequently.

"I know they [AEDs] cost, but we're living in a first world country, we have the technology. It should be something we should be able to do."