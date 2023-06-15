Sudbury police say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a homicide this week.

Early Wednesday morning, police were called to the Garson area of Greater Sudbury, where two teens had been stabbed.

Police said a 17-year-old died in hospital. Another teenager was also brought to hospital with serious injuries, but was reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the two teenagers were involved in a fight and the people who stabbed them fled on foot to a wooded area before officers arrived.

A search was done on Wednesday but police said they couldn't locate them.

Police said that overnight, two teens went to police headquarters and surrendered.

A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Their names cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said both accused were held in custody overnight and are scheduled to appear in bail court on Thursday.