A daycare in Greater Sudbury is closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Discovery Early Learning and Care posted the information on its website on Thursday evening. It states an educator at the St. John school in Garson has tested positive for the virus.

Executive director Tracy Saarikoski says the health unit told the daycare it could look after two groups of children today and send home three groups as a "precautionary measure."

"In considering the safety and well-being of the children and team, and at this present time, public health is still contacting families and reviewing documents, we are making the decision to close the entire St. John School site," she said.

"We are grateful that public health is taking extra caution with our youngest citizens at this time."

The daycare says it is waiting for further direction from the health unit.