A Garson couple say they're on cloud nine after a huge lottery win.

Roger and Therese Sirois have won a $9.3 million jackpot on a Lotto 6/49 ticket.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a release that the couple have been playing every Wednesday since 1982 before winning the $9,333,580.80 pot.

"I thought I was having an out-of-body experience, it was shocking," Therese, a retired CRA employee, said in an OLG release.

Roger, a 35-year military veteran, said he was "on cloud nine" after the announcement.

The couple is reportedly planning to move to Toronto to be closer to family, and they're also planning a family trip.

The ticket was bought at the Garson Mini Mart on Falconbridge Highway in Garson, the OLG said.