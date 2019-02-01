If you have a garden, you may be already enjoying the start of your harvest.

A Sudbury dietitian says it's important to think about saving seeds from your current garden to start planning for next year.

"Seeds really are the beginning of the whole food chain," Tammy Cheguis, a registered dietitian with Public Health Sudbury & District said.

"It does allow you to exercise some degree of control of what you're going to be eating."

While it might seem early to start thinking about saving seeds, Cheguis says different seeds can be saved at different times.

"People forget to save their seeds throughout the growing season," she said.

"Things mature at different times throughout the season."

Beyond planning your own garden, Cheguis says having extra seeds can also allow you to swap with other gardeners. Each year in Sudbury, Seedy Saturday is held in late February or early March. It's an opportunity for local gardeners to swap seeds.

Tammy Cheguis is a registered dietitian with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Cheguis says you can save seeds from a variety of plants, including peas, beans, tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchini.

"It's always good to look up in some kind of guide what the process is," she said.

"Some families of plants are a little different than others."

She also says it's important to store and label your seeds to keep track as different seeds will last different lengths of time.

"Generally, bean seeds may last anywhere … from three to six years," she said.

"Whereas a chive or parsnip seed, you may only get one to two years out of those seeds."