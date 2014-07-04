Starting this week in Sudbury, the garbage bag limit is back down to one bag per week.

When the pandemic started, the city shut down the landfill due to safety concerns.

Now that the landfill is open again, the limit has been decreased.

Renee Brownlee, the city's manager of collection and recycling, said making sure your trash is sorted properly can help reduce the amount of waste.

Brownlee also recommends downloading the city's WasteWise app.

"In there, there's a searchable database and you can type in an item," Brownlee said. "If you type in plastic straw, it will tell you that item goes in the garbage, not in the blue box or the greencart."

Brownlee says you can also purchase tags to put out extra garbage bags, or take extra trash directly to the landfill.

"If you're going to produce more than one bag per week, and that may happen from time to time if you're doing a cleanout, you can purchase a bag tags - bag tags are sold 5 tags for $10." she said.

For more information about the city's waste collection services, visit their web site by clicking here.