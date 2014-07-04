Skip to Main Content
Sudbury down to 1 garbage bag limit
Starting this week in Sudbury, the garbage bag limit is back down to one bag per week.

People can purchase extra bag tags, or take their own garbage to the landfill, city says

As of September 14, City of Greater Sudbury residents are limited to one bag of garbage at the curbside. (Jeff Harrington/CBC News)

When the pandemic started, the city shut down the landfill due to safety concerns.

Now that the landfill is open again, the limit has been decreased.

Renee Brownlee, the city's manager of collection and recycling, said making sure your trash is sorted properly can help reduce the amount of waste.

Brownlee also recommends downloading the city's WasteWise app.

"In there, there's a searchable database and you can type in an item," Brownlee said. "If you type in plastic straw, it will tell you that item goes in the garbage, not in the blue box or the greencart."

Brownlee says you can also purchase tags to put out extra garbage bags, or take extra trash directly to the landfill.

"If you're going to produce more than one bag per week, and that may happen from time to time if you're doing a cleanout, you can purchase a bag tags - bag tags are sold 5 tags for $10." she said. 

For more information about the city's waste collection services, visit their web site by clicking here.

Starting this week in Sudbury, you can only put one bag of trash at the curb. We checked in with the city to get tips on reducing the amount of trash at the end of your driveway each week. 6:38
