Annual Garba night in Sudbury, Ont. to welcome larger crowds at the Sudbury Arena

The annual Garba night in Sudbury, Ont., has outgrown its past venues and will now take over the Sudbury Arena Saturday night.

Garba is a Gujarati dance in which hundreds, and sometimes thousands of dancers in traditional attire are synchronized in a big circle.

The dance is traditionally performed during the nine-day Indian festival of Navaratri.

The Canadian Gujju Cultural Association of Northern Ontario is hosting Saturday's Garba night, and even organizer Jimmy Rathod says all are welcome to attend.

"This event has always been open to all," Rathod said.

"But this time we want to send a message to the overall community that this is open to all and we want this to make it even bigger and better with a diverse audience in the arena."

Last year the event took place at Sudbury's Radisson Hotel. Rathod said around 500 people attended.

But due to more demand, they've moved to a larger space at the Sudbury Arena.

Performer Bhumik Shah, who sings in Hindi, English and Gujarati will be the night's entertainment for the second year.

"It will be a high energy performance," Shah said.

"You will see colourful people around, dancing madly and proper traditional music will be played with dole drums, guitars and keyboards."

Mitul Trivedi, a board member with the Canadian Gujju Cultural Association of Northern Ontario, said in addition to the traditional music and dancing, attendees will be able to enjoy Indian dishes – all vegetarian – from local vendors.

"The spices will be amazing," he said.