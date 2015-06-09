Professionals and partners in the mining industry are getting ready to get together to discuss the challenges facing deep mining.

The two-day conference on the Future of Deep Mining will take place in Toronto. It's organized by the Sudbury-based Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation, or CEMI.

CEMI's vice president of business development, Charles Nyabeze, says the conference brings together mining professionals and partners to discuss the challenges in deep mining and ways to improve the industry.

Nyabeze says the two biggest challenges connected to climate change in mining revolve around operations and energy.

"What processes are we using to extract the mineral underground and how much energy are we consuming and how are we using energy in the deep mining environment?" he said.

"For example how are you using energy to bring air into the underground mining environment, and to cool down the hot, deep mining environment?"

Nyabeze says most people don't realize that mining is needed to help address climate change concerns.

Charles Nyabeze is the vice president of business development with the Centre of Excellence in Mining Innovation. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"If we don't address that crisis, that deep mining crisis, we are also going to end in a bad situation where we are unable to create the technology that we need for the future," he said.

"So I think if we could make that connection for the public to understand, for the average Canadian to understand that mining is the king of all industries and without it, we have no clean future."