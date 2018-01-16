Ontario fur traders down, but not out, federation says

Ontario fur traders are still in business.

That's the latest from Robin Horwath, general manager of the Ontario Fur Managers Federation.

The group was concerned after North American Fur Auctions, one of North America's two fur auction houses, went into receivership last year.

The company is the world's oldest fur auction house with roots that trace back almost 350 years to the Hudson's Bay Company, according to NAFA's website.

Prices for furs have declined in recent years. The price for muskrat fur has dropped from $100 in 2013 down to around $20 a pelt. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

But Horwath said the smaller Fur Harvester Auction based in North Bay has picked up the slack.

"They've been in business for 70 years, all told," Horwath said. " They serve the trappers well and they are looking to expand to help trappers have a better place to sell their fur here, now."

Some of the fur traders who were with NAFA are still looking to get paid.

"I know that there's been efforts made to try and get the furs that trappers have put to the auction house last year on consignment," Horwath said. "I know that they're also working on possibly having a sale to sell those items to to get that revenue back to the trappers who own those furs."

Horwath said that some traders are still waiting on cheques that were issued before the house went into receivership.

"I do know that some trappers from the August auction, their checks were NSF from that sale," he said. "So there are trappers looking to see how they can recoup their money from that auction sale, and also the charges to the NSF checks."

Horwath said the province may have a part to play in keeping trappers in business.

"We're working with the provincial government to help bolster to the public why trapping is a needed tool for management of fur bearers," he said. "For sustainability in their populations, [to keep them] free of disease and free of conflicts with humans."

