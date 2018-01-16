Ontario fur traders down, but not out, federation says
Trappers, hunters still in business despite woes at biggest fur auction house
Ontario fur traders are still in business.
That's the latest from Robin Horwath, general manager of the Ontario Fur Managers Federation.
The group was concerned after North American Fur Auctions, one of North America's two fur auction houses, went into receivership last year.
The company is the world's oldest fur auction house with roots that trace back almost 350 years to the Hudson's Bay Company, according to NAFA's website.
But Horwath said the smaller Fur Harvester Auction based in North Bay has picked up the slack.
"They've been in business for 70 years, all told," Horwath said. " They serve the trappers well and they are looking to expand to help trappers have a better place to sell their fur here, now."
Some of the fur traders who were with NAFA are still looking to get paid.
"I know that there's been efforts made to try and get the furs that trappers have put to the auction house last year on consignment," Horwath said. "I know that they're also working on possibly having a sale to sell those items to to get that revenue back to the trappers who own those furs."
Horwath said that some traders are still waiting on cheques that were issued before the house went into receivership.
"I do know that some trappers from the August auction, their checks were NSF from that sale," he said. "So there are trappers looking to see how they can recoup their money from that auction sale, and also the charges to the NSF checks."
Horwath said the province may have a part to play in keeping trappers in business.
"We're working with the provincial government to help bolster to the public why trapping is a needed tool for management of fur bearers," he said. "For sustainability in their populations, [to keep them] free of disease and free of conflicts with humans."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.