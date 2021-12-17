Timmins-based Mikro-Tek uses fungi to improve tree growth and help offset carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

And now the company has secured $3.7 million from the federal government to help commercialize its technology.

"What we do is we produce certain fungal organisms that enhance plant growth," said Mark Kean, the company's president.

Kean started the company in the 1990s and has researched mycorrhizal fungi that can colonize the roots of most plants. That leads to increased nutrient uptake, which helps plants grow more rapidly.

Kean said the special fungi are especially useful in environments where plants might have limited nutrients to draw from, such as reclaimed mine sites.

His company identifies the specific fungi that work best with particular types of trees. So a pine, for example, might require different microorganisms than a spruce to accelerate its growth.

Kean said they have planted trees with these fungi in Chile, parts of the United States and in Ontario.

One upcoming project will have his team return to a site where they planted treated seedlings 20 years ago. They'll be able to compare how their fungi-assisted trees performed compared to those that didn't get a boost in the same region.

The company's ultimate goal, said Kean, is to help carbon offset projects around the world, and to help rehabilitate former mine sites.

More field research needed

Justine Karst, an associate professor at the University of Alberta, who specializes in microbial ecology in forests, said there are hundreds of lab studies that show the positive effect mycorrhizal fungi can have on plant growth.

"But there's actually not that many (studies) in the field," she said. "And so there are maybe a handful of studies done in the field."

Karst said her own lab did a field study in Alberta where they inoculated pine seedlings with mycorrhizal fungi, which improve plant growth, and planted them in an area affected by pine beetles.

They found the fungi provided little benefit for their pine seedlings.

But Karst said they planted the seedlings in an area that would have had naturally occurring fungi.

"So what we were doing was just redundant," she said.

For areas where the natural environment has been impacted by natural disasters, such as fires, or human industry, such as former mining sites, Karst said the fungi could be more effective.

She said Mikro-Tek's work could be beneficial in those places that are less hospitable to plant life and the natural fungi that help them grow.