Collège Boréal, funeral professionals team up for survey on future of industry

Collège Boréal is teaming up with the Ontario Association of Cemetery and Funeral Professionals (OACFP) to study the impact of the pandemic on the funeral sector.

Calling it a "milestone" in their long-standing relationship, the OACFP said the collaboration with Collège Boréal will help get feedback from consumers who have used funeral and funeral home services over the past two years.

In a statement, the OACFP said the survey findings will "inform the production of an updated bilingual toolkit to support bereavement professionals navigating emerging challenges caused by the pandemic."

Kate McMaster, communication coordinator with OACFP, said the pandemic had an enormous impact on the profession, as many people were unable to attend funerals or conduct funerals in the fashion to which they were accustomed.

"There were a lot of changes very suddenly for families, and of course, the profession had to respond," McMaster said.

At the height of the pandemic, funeral homes in Ontario were severely limited to the number of people who could attend a service. That forced professionals to offer live-streamed services, or remote viewing from the funeral home.

"Technology has also played a big factor," she said. "So just making sure that consumers and the profession are readily available and able to adapt to that technology, such that they can go forward with any of the rites and rituals and and commemoration ceremonies that are important to families."

The information gathered from the survey, McMaster said, is expected to provide the funeral business with data to allow it to improve services, and make them more "meaningful and friendly" for families.

Funeral home operators 'forgotten' during pandemic

Donald Perrault, a funeral director professor at Collège Boréal, said the survey would help funeral home operators prepare in case anything like COVID-19 happens again.

"Industry-wise, when it comes to to playing a part in the health community, we're always forgotten," Perrault said. "For example, nothing was available to funeral homes and funeral directors in terms government providing personal protective equipment."

"We consider nurses and doctors and paramedics, of course, on the front line. But at the end of the day, who is removing the dead bodies from the institutions?"

Perrault said at the time, there was very little consideration for funeral home operators, but he is hoping that the government will include them more in planning.

Donald Perreault is an instructor at Collège Boréal in Sudbury. (Facebook- Collège Boreal)

This survey, he added, will help improve and modernize the program at Collège Boréal.

"When I began my career 30 years ago, my full day was to arrange funerals, embalm bodies and conduct and direct funerals."

"Now, a lot of funeral homes don't even have funerals. People are selecting minimum services with cremation and oftentimes not even requiring the services of a funeral home."

The impact on recruiting future funeral home operators can't be understated, he said.

"When you become a funeral director, you want to do those things I've just mentioned. And if things like that don't exist anymore in our time, we're going to have a hard time attracting people to the business."

Funding for this three-year research project is provided by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) College and Community Innovation Program.

The study results will be presented at the OACFP annual conference in Ottawa this September.