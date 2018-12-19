Former NHL referee Dave Newell will be laid to rest on Saturday in Sudbury.

Originally from Copper Cliff, Newell officiated more than 1,000 games during 23 seasons with the NHL between 1967 and 1990.

He was a veteran of three Stanley Cup finals.

Sportscaster Joe Bowen, also from Copper Cliff, says the two crossed paths occasionally after Bowen became the voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bowen says Newell will be missed.

"The hockey community mourns those that we lose," he said.

"I'm sure that there'll be a number of things mentioned about Dave Newell here in the next little while."

The funeral is set for the R. J. Barnard Chapel Saturday, Dec. 22 at 11:30 am.

Donations can be made to the Sudbury Food Bank or Copper Cliff Minor Hockey in lieu of flowers.