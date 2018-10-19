News of a new long-term funding agreement for the horse-racing sector between the industry and Ontario Lottery and Gaming came out this week, but the New Democrat MPP for Nickel Belt says she's learned that Sudbury won't benefit.

The province says the agreement provides funding for racetrack operations and purse support, up to $105 million for 19 years.

The province says the agreements in principle have been reached to keep slots operating at Kawartha Downs and Ajax Downs. Additional funding is to be provided to keep horse racing going in Fort Erie and Dresden.

"This is another promise made, promise kept," finance minister Vic Fedeli stated in a press release.

"We worked with our partners in the horse racing industry and have agreed on packages which include funding and/or slots at racetracks."

The release states that discussions are ongoing with other race tracks across Ontario.

But MPP France Gelinas says she brought up the topic with Fedeli this week, after the owner of Sudbury Downs and other stakeholders asked for more information.

"They are putting forward programs for racetracks, then they have to treat all of us equally, they have to treat every area of the province fairly," she said.

France Gélinas is the NDP MPP for Nickel Belt. (Jean-Loup Doudard/ Radio-Canada)

"It's not something I'm going to give up because the minister has given me no hope."

Gelinas adds she thinks the province doesn't want to hurt its relationship with casinos.

"A casino operator said that they would only come into the Ontario market if there were no racetracks, so they did not want the competition for gambling money to go to racetracks," she said.

The racetrack at Sudbury Downs has been closed since the 2014 season was cancelled.