The Ontario government says it's working with the federal government to provide municipalities across the province up to $4 billion in financial relief.

The province says municipalities will get $1.6 billion in the first round of the funding, under the Safe Restart Agreement Program.

The premier and various ministers provided details about the funding across the province on Thursday.

"This first round of funding will address the most urgent needs of our communities, ensuring critical services like transit and shelters are there when people need them most," Premier Doug Ford said.

Ross Romano is the MPP for Sault Ste. Marie and the Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities.

"It is clear our municipalities know best how to address the concerns that are present within their municipalities," he said.

"Although there is no specific rule as to how funds would be spent, the expectation is that our municipalities would advise how those dollars are being invested within their municipalities and certainly that assists us from a data and a tracking perspective as well."

He says the money can be used in a variety of sectors.

"Things like childcare services, healthcare capacity, for instance, if there were another outbreak, perhaps you'd have to buy new PPE or make other outbreak management plans and the costs associated with those," he said.

"Transit services are another area where dollars could be spent."

'Financial pressure'

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is getting $5.4 million in funding. Mayor Christian Provenzano says, like all communities, the pandemic has had a financial impact.

"Our municipality has been working really hard to keep our community safe and to keep our staff safe," he said. "But also to watch where we could in order that we didn't run a significant deficit."

The City of Greater Sudbury is also receiving assistance.

"The financial pressure we face as a council is substantial and [the] news that we are receiving more than $12 million is proof our advocacy has been effective both on the provincial and federal levels," mayor Brian Bigger said.

In total, Greater Sudury is receiving more than $12.6 million. The City of North Bay is getting $4.1 million, while the City of Timmins is receiving $3.1 million.

You can see a complete list on the province's website.