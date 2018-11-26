A microbrewery in Timmins is getting ready to launch a crowdfunding campaign to expand into the Ottawa area.

About three years ago, Jonathan St-Pierre started talking seriously with his cousin about opening up a brewery in Timmins. Now, as Full Beard Brewing celebrates its second anniversary, St-Pierre says the company wants to grow.

So far, he says Full Beard Brewing is available in two LCBO stores. He says the company is looking to expand that number.

"We're getting calls to get into more," he said.

"We're at our maximum capacity [for production] in Timmins."

St-Pierre says the goal is to have larger version of the Timmins facility set up in Ottawa. He says Ottawa was chosen as the best place to expand as it would help the business serve other areas outside of northern Ontario.

He adds there is also a personal reason for choosing Ottawa: family.

"We've got a little bit of Timmins down in Ottawa which is nice," he said.

"We [get] a lot of reception off that."

To expand, St-Pierre says an online crowdfunding campaign will be launched to sell shares of the business. Even though it's not live, contributors have already committed more than $41,000 to the project.

St-Pierre says it's a dream come true to work at a microbrewery.

"There's never a dull moment," he said.

"I like that. It keeps me on my toes."