Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 north of Englehart is closed after two tractor trailers collided.

The crash happened Monday morning around 7 a.m.

Police say one transport truck is now leaking fuel as a result of the crash. The highway is closed while crews clean up.

The Ministry of the Environment has been notified and is assisting police with the investigation.

If you're heading north on Highway 11, a detour can be accessed by taking Highway 65 west toward Elk Lake. From there, drivers can head east on Highway 66 back oward Highway 11.

Police say southbound vehicles can access the same detour.