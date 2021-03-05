From hummus maker to 'food inventor': how Zaher's Small Batch pivoted during COVID-19
2020 was a year of change for Sudbury's Deke Zaher
Before the pandemic, Zaher's Small Batch was known in Greater Sudbury for their extensive lineup of fresh, flavoured hummus, operating out of a small storefront on Elgin Street.
Hummus is still their signature product, but COVID-19 forced owner Deke Zaher to make a number of changes.
"We are food inventors," Zaher told me when asked to describe his business in 2021. "We're not a restaurant anymore. We are a vegan, gluten-free, nut-free food manufacturing company."
