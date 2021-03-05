From hummus maker to 'food inventor': how Zaher's Small Batch pivoted during COVID-19

Before the pandemic, Zaher's Small Batch was known in Greater Sudbury for their extensive lineup of fresh, flavoured hummus, operating out of a small storefront on Elgin Street.

Hummus is still their signature product, but COVID-19 forced owner Deke Zaher to make a number of changes.

"We are food inventors," Zaher told me when asked to describe his business in 2021. "We're not a restaurant anymore. We are a vegan, gluten-free, nut-free food manufacturing company."

Tap the player to hear our conversation.

Up North 6:47 Northern Nosh: Zaher's Small Batch Before the pandemic, Deke Zaher's business, Zaher's Small Batch, was known in Greater Sudbury for their lineup of flavoured hummus, sold at local grocery stores and at his restaurant downtown. But that's all changed in 2021. Jonathan started the conversation by asking Deke how the business started. 6:47

To learn more about Zaher's Small Batch, click here.

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.