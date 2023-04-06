Foundation celebrates 25 years of donating to northern Ontario charities

While it hasn't held its annual golf fundraising tournament in 16 years, the Frog's Breath Foundation in New Liskeard, Ont., has continued to donate at least $200,000 to local charities every year.

Former forestry mogul Peter Grant started the foundation in 1998.

"Peter is an avid golfer, and so the idea of having a charity golf tournament kind of hit home for him," said Susi Johanson, the foundation's president.

Peter Grant, the former owner of Grant Forest Products, and an avid golfer, started the Frog's Breath Foundation in 1998. (Submitted by Morgan Johanson)

That annual fundraising tournament ran until 2007, when a downturn in the forestry sector forced organizers to end the event.

But Johanson said because they invested the $12 million they collected from the events up until that point, they've been able to keep supporting local charitable organizations with the interest.

"Overall, we're in a very solid position," she said.

"So we're able to give out, you know, anywhere between $200,000 and $275,000 every year."

Johanson said the foundation donates $5,000 to each of the region's seven food banks every Christmas.

She added the foundation has also supported several projects at local hospitals over the years.

As it celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Frog's Breath Foundation has given away $7.6 million in the northeast.

As for future golf tournaments, Johanson said there are no current plans, "but it certainly does come up in conversation."