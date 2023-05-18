While searching for her grandfather's art, Ingrid Clark ended up travelling to Timmins, Ont., from her home in South Carolina.

Fritz Winkler was a German artist who emigrated to Canada in the 1930s and made important contributions to the country's cultural identity.

The Royal Canadian Mint commissioned him to create the plates that led to the caribou on the quarter, the beaver on the nickel and the image of the Bluenose schooner on the dime.

But it was a series of panels he designed for Toronto's Globe and Mail building that brought Clark to Northern College in Timmins.

"I'd only seen them on a drawing of the Globe and Mail building," Clark said.

Winkler created the plates for several Canadian coins, including the dime. (Northern College)

Through some sleuthing, she discovered Northern College had two of the panels.

One was of a lumberjack.

"He's holding an axe, his hair is just perfect — a muscular man just holding an axe," she said.

The other was a fisherman.

"He has a raincoat on and he has a rain cap on that is low in the back so the water won't go into your collar, and he's holding a fishing net," Clark said.

"He looks very stern. He's not smiling in this one."

Susan Hunter, left, is Northern College’s chief cultural officer. She hosted Ingrid Clark, right, and was able to show her some of her grandfather's art. (Submitted by Susan Hunter)

A long-distance connection

Before coming to Timmins, Clark connected with Susan Hunter, Northern College's chief cultural officer.

Hunter had just been looking to curate some art located on the campus, including Winkler's panels, when she received a call from South Carolina.

"I understood she was looking for her grandfather's art," Hunter said. "And that's where our story began."

Hunter welcomed Clark at the airport and got to show her the pieces in person. She also learned more about an artist who was largely forgotten by the public.

"I didn't know about the artist at all, and there was some mystery and intrigue for sure about how they (the panels) came to be here," she said.

"We had sort of heard some kind of fragments, I guess those little things that are sort of how legends are made."

Clark, left, and her cousin Karl Gardner look at images of her grandfather's art while visiting Northern College in Timmins. (Submitted by Susan Hunter)

It turned out William H. Wright, who co-owned the Globe and Mail building, made his fortune in mining.

Wright later donated the panels to Northern College, due to its connection to the mining sector.

Clark is now working on a book about her grandfather and his art.

"I definitely want to support Ingrid's work in putting together that book that will really pay homage to this man and his body of work," Hunter said.

"I mean, he has made such a significant contribution to the Canadian landscape and it only makes sense to honour him."