Kids are back in school, and they are also back into fundraising mode.

But there's a different school fundraiser that's cropping up across the province, and it involves locals farmers and fresh food.

Dan Tukendorf, program manager with the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, helps run Fresh from the Farm fundraising, a program that trades chocolate bars and cookie dough for food grown on Ontario farms.

Tukendorf told CBC's Up North that since the program's inception in 2013, it has enjoyed increasing success.

"The first year it was around 50 schools that signed up," he said. "[and with] support from the Ministry of Agriculture, we've been able to grow this to over 500 schools participating, selling over a million pounds of Ontario grown fruits and vegetables."

The program is a joint venture between the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Education, the Dietitians of Canada, and the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Association. It came about when schools were looking for healthier alternatives.

Dan Tukendorf is program manager with the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association. (www.freshfromfarm.ca)

Schools involved in the program get the opportunity to sell either a 14-pound bundle of root vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, carrots, onions and potatoes, or an 8-pound bag of apples. 40 per cent of the money raised goes back to the school.

Northern Ontario schools have gotten behind the program, Tukendorf said.

"The top northern Ontario school has been in Timmins — Centennial Public school," Tukendorf said. "Over 74 schools from northern Ontario participate in the program."

"Other than one school, our top schools are all from northern Ontario."

Tukendorf said it's been a great way to connect schools and students with Ontario agriculture. There is another local connection to the program.

"All of our potatoes from northern Ontario come from a fifth-generation farm in Azilda, Don Poulin Potatoes," he said.

And as for remote communities who wish to take part in the program, Tukendorf said they have been piloting the program in Moosonee and Moose Factory.

"Basically [food] is consolidated in a hub in Toronto, then it gets onto truck to Cochrane," he said. "From there it goes on a train, then it's distributed."

To hear the full interview with Dan Tukendorf, click the audio clip below.