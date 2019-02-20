French schools getting ready for big trivia competition

Students from six different northeastern Ontario high schools will be on the hot seat, facing off in a trivia competition.

École secondaire catholique Champlain, the French Catholic school in Chelmsford will host Tournoi du Gros Cinq Sous— the Big Nickel Tournament— on Friday.

Chantal Rioux, a teacher at the school, organized the local competition.

She said the tournament is similar to the popular CBC TV quiz show Reach for the Top.

Students are in teams of four, and will handle 10,000 questions that have been prepared.

Rioux said she's been practicing with some of her students.

"We have the bank of questions and they're all printed out and we just kind of randomly practice questions here and there," Rioux said. And they're very difficult, often you just kind of have to guess. I struggle with the answers. So they're very challenging, the questions."

Rioux said this type of competition also provides students with another avenue to compete

"Sometimes it just give a chance or an opportunity for students who aren't athletic, who aren't artistic, who, you know, don't participate in most clubs, but love just random trivia," Rioux said.

Three other Greater Sudbury French-language schools are participating, as well as one from Timmins and one from Iroquois Falls.