The owner of a northern Ontario business says as the province's economy slowly starts to reopen, she's imagining what her business will look like after some COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Tracey Pearce is the owner of the French River Trading Post on Highway 69. She shut down her restaurant and gift shop last month. It's the first time the business has been closed at this time of year since 1956 when it first opened.

"We want to [open] when it's safe to do so for our customers and our staff," she said.

"We have never really closed during a summer season. It's very, very strange to us."

Last week, the provincial government announced certain businesses are allowed to reopen or prepare to reopen under strict guidelines.

Pearce says there is no set date when she plans to reopen, but she's pleased to hear conversations taking place to develop a plan.

"Eventually we have to get back to normal," she said.

"We definitely want to see tourism return to normal in northern Ontario. However, we have to be very careful and follow all the guidelines."

'New way of doing business'

Pearce says each year, thousands of people drop by her store. To help reduce the impact of fewer customers, she's turned to selling her products online which has helped.

"We're adding to our online store everyday," she said. "We've definitely seen an increase in sales."

For now, Pearce says she will continue to run her online shop and start thinking of changes she will have to make before she can reopen.

"We're very hopeful everyone will be back to see us in the new norm," she said.

"We have to do some remodeling in the store but it will be a new way of doing business."