If you've ever driven Highway 69, you'll have passed the French River Trading Post, just north of the French River.

Chances are you may have pulled in for some fudge or ice cream, to wander through the store, or get your picture taken with their mascots Hungry Bear and Blueberry Hound.

The store has changed over the years, including a gas station and a motel where Terry Fox stayed on his Marathon of Hope.

But owner Diane Biggs, whose family has run the business for more than 50 years, is originally from southern Ontario.

"My family were hardworking people from southern Ontario and they used to come north on vacations," Biggs said. "My father would come up fishing and that's how I started coming up in the north…[and] my mother worked as a telephone operator."

"That was her job until I was a teenager. Then they brought me north on vacation and that's how I ended up here."

A black and white photo of Bill Biggs hangs in the Trading Post.

Biggs grew up in Dundas, Ontario, eventually training to be a nurse in Hamilton. She didn't end up staying in the profession, meeting her husband Bill and hopping into the retail business.

"I was up here on vacation and we were visiting some friends who had a cottage and they knew [Bill Biggs] and they said you must meet this guy who has this little store on the side of the highway," she said.

"So they invited him over and introduced us. And that was it. We were married a year later and I loved the north."

"So of course I didn't know what I was getting into."

One of the biggest draw at the French River Trading Post is the 8 tonnes of fudge that Biggs estimate they sell, although she feels bad about 'distributing that much sugar.' (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

The Biggs Family operated the store, but didn't feel like she had a clear role at first.

"They really didn't know what to do with me because I was a nurse," Biggs said. "So they gave me the book work, because I had taken bookkeeping in high school and I was good with numbers. And I've been doing it ever since."

Handling the business' books gave her a close look at the realities of operating a store in northern Ontario.

"They didn't make money," she said. "My husband had to work elsewhere every winter for the first 10 years we were married. He hauled pulpwood. He sold Christmas trees. He dragged logs out of the French river. He worked way north in the bush."

But the family store wasn't just profit, she said.

"It was their dream," she said. "It was just their dream and it wasn't about making a lot of money."

The French River Trading Post is a combined gift shop, restaurant and tour stop for visitors. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Biggs is slowing down, working fewer hours each day and has plans to turn over the operations to her daughter.

"She manages the restaurant. She's always helped with the buying and the inventory control. She's gradually taking more and more on."

Biggs wants the trading post to remain a family place.

"We will never have alcohol, we would rather sell ice cream."