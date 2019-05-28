Flooding prompts message of caution for boaters on the French River
State of emergency declared in the community due to flooding
As the Municipality of French River continues to deal with high water levels, Ontario Provincial Police are asking boaters to slow down in the water.
The municipality declared a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon. The area is experiencing higher water levels due to recent rainfall and water being released from the French River dams, in order to ease the flooding risk on Lake Nipissing.
Property owners in the area are asked to be prepared and take precautionary measures to protect their homes. Sandbags are available at the Alban Community Centre, the public works yard in Noëlville and at the French River Visitors' Centre.
The municipality says the areas around Wolseley Bay, Ranger Bay and Dry Pine Bay are especially vulnerable to flooding.
OPP ask that boaters in the area slow down as "all wharves and docks are under water in this area."
"Reduce your speed not only for your safety, but to respect properties affected by the flood," police stated in a release.
"The wake caused by a passing boat further erodes the shoreline causing more damage to properties."
