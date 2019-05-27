Emergency declared due to high water levels in French River
Due to rising water levels, French River mayor Gisele Pageau declared an emergency Sunday afternoon. The watershed is experiencing the higher water levels due to recent rainfall and water being released from the French River dams.
Emergency measure allows community to get extra help and resources
The area is experiencing the higher water levels due to recent rainfall and water being released from the French River dams, in order to ease the flooding risk on Lake Nipissing.
The emergency measure allows the community south of Sudbury to get help and additional resources.
The municipality says the areas around Wolseley Bay, Ranger Bay and Dry Pine Bay are especially vulnerable to flooding.
Sand and sandbags are available for residents who need them.
Several other communities in northeastern Ontario declared similar emergencies earlier this month, also due to flooding
