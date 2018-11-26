Rallies to protest Premier Doug Ford's decision to cut French language services will still take place this week, despite signs the province is starting to back down on the issue.

On Friday, Ford announced the government would revise its plans to cut French language services in Ontario.

The government reversed its decision to axe the position of the French language commissioner, and plans to restore the Ministry of Francophones Affairs were also announced.

However, plans to build a new French university remain shelved.

Despite the announcement, Franco Ontarians say planned protest rallies set for later this week will still take place.

'Lack of knowledge'

Réjean Grenier, the former vice-president of the Assembly of Francophone Ontario is helping to organize the rally in Sudbury.

He doesn't think the cuts put forward by the Ford government are about saving money.

"It was lack of knowledge. Ford knows nothing about the French community," he said.

"He is basically an Etobicoke guy and that's all he knows."

Grenier says Ford's latest announcement doesn't change much for Franco Ontarians.

"Putting the commissioner of French language services under the ombudsman changes the role completely," he said.

"An ombudsman receives complaints and writes reports. A commissioner has a different role [and] a proactive role."

Grenier says rallies will be held in front of MPP offices in 40 different communities on Saturday, including in Sudbury.