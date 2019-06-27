LU prof says provincial letter on future of French-only university 'not clear'
PC government cancelled plans to build a French-only university last fall
A Laurentian university professor says it's premature to think plans are on again for a francophone university.
The previous Liberal government announced plans to build the province's first French-only school in 2017, but the Progressive Conservative government scrapped the idea last fall and rebuffed federal offers of help.
However, earlier this week there was a change of tone in a letter in correspondence between the provincial and federal government.
Ontario's Minister of Francophone Affairs, Caroline Mulroney suggested to Federal Official Languages and La Francophonie Melanie Joly that Ontario is now interested in "constructive dialogue" about a French-university.
Serge Miville, a Franco-Ontarian history professor at Laurentian University, says he's not sure what the province means by that.
"I do believe it's trying to save face after being caught surprisingly off-guard," he said.
"It shouldn't have been a surprise but it was a surprise for the Progressive Conservatives that there was such a reaction towards cuts including towards the French language university."
He says the tone of the letter does sound promising.
"So the letter basically says, yeah, let's talk, but we don't know exactly what that means," he said.
"Let's talk money, sure. But does that mean the project is still on the rails? That's not clear."
Miville says this could also be motivated by the federal election on the horizon.
He says the Conservatives don't want to give the Liberals any fodder for criticism.
With files from Kate Rutherford
