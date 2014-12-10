Ontario's Attorney General and Minister of Francophone Affairs says changes are being made to the court system in Sudbury.

Caroline Mulroney says a new initiative is underway to improve access to front-line services in French in the Sudbury courthouse.

"So from the moment you enter the courthouse, signs will be visible and you'll be able to have, the idea is to have a seamless experience in French in the courthouse," she said.

"We've got sort of a year-long pilot program while we develop the right approach, the right initiatives to meet the demands, the needs and the concerns of people in Sudbury."

Caroline Mulroney is Ontario's Attorney General and Francophone Affairs Minister. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

The province says a similar initiative has been rolled out in other areas of Ontario.

"This plan builds on the important and successful work that was piloted and eventually implemented in Ottawa," Heather Smith, Chief Justice of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice said.

"The Superior Court is pleased to partner with the Ontario government to ensure accessible and appropriate justice services for the Francophone community in Sudbury."

The province says it is working to increase French-language services across the province.