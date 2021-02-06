City of Greater Sudbury to review how it communicates with Francophone citizens

The City of Greater Sudbury is going to take a second look at how it speaks to Sudburians who speak French.

That includes everything from in-person communication at a library to social media to letters that the city mails out.

City councillor René Lapierre asked for the review of the French Language Service policy during Tuesday night's city council meeting. It hasn't been updated in 22 years.

"I'm not asking for any change this evening," Lapierre said.

"I'm just asking for us to put this on the workplan so that our communications director can go out analyze it, look at it, maybe compare it to what other municipalities have, maybe [hold] some public consultation as well, to the groups that would use the French language services.

"See where we could improve, how we can tweak it, and how we can make it better."

The Director of Communications, Marie Litalien, will conduct that review.

She said city staff support Francophone culture in many different settings in Greater Sudbury, where 25 per cent of the population list French as their first language.

"Not only, I think, through front-line customer service but also through events, programming and the promotion of culture and language," she said.

A report is expected to be presented to the newly elected Greater Sudbury city council in the second quarter of 2023.