A new publication highlighting the history of Francophones in the Sudbury area is being released today, St.-Jean-Baptiste Day.

It's written and researched by Serge Dupuis, a professor at Laval University in Quebec, but who is originally from Sudbury.

Dupuis' research is being released in both English and in French, in hopes of promoting a better understanding of French culture.

"I hope it will spark conversations and that it will help teachers and students and the public and political officials to be more aware of that history," Dupuis said.

The idea, Dupuis said, is to help show a "trajectory of history" for the community since it settled in the Sudbury area as far back as the 1880s.

"I hope it might make politicians a little bit more receptive, maybe, understanding where Francophones are coming from when they advocate for French language services or separate institutions," he said.

Part of that history includes the struggle to establish their own schools and cultural institutions, sometimes flying in the face of provincial regulations.

"[The struggle] is not as visible as what we might have seen in Ottawa or eastern Ontario, but there still is this strong will to develop a full French language educational regime," he said.

"It starts in the 19th century and it goes up to nowadays when we're talking about having a French language university in Sudbury."

"So that's 150 years of struggle in a certain way."