Freight train strikes SUV in Timmins, one in hospital

Timmins Police say a 51-year-old woman is in hospital after her SUV was struck by a freight train Thursday morning.

It happened at the Frazer Street railway crossing in Connaught around 11:40 a.m.

It's not known how badly the woman is hurt. No one on the 39-car freight train was injured.

Traffic in the area is back to normal and police are continuing their investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call them at 705-264-1201.