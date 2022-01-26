Freedom Convoy crosses northeastern Ontario bound for Ottawa

A convoy of Canadians protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates will make its way through northeastern Ontario Friday.

The western branch of Freedom Convoy 2022— which according to a count by Ontario Provincial Police contains about 100 trucks and some 200 other vehicles— split in two Thursday when it reached Nipigon, with one group taking Highway 11 and the other continuing on Highway 17.

They stopped for the night in Sault Ste. Marie and Cochrane, where they were welcomed by supporters standing alongside the roadways, holding signs and waving flags.

The protest convoy taking Highway 17 is expected to stop in Blind River at 8 a.m. and Nairn Centre at 10 a.m. and then rendezvous with the Highway 11 group in North Bay around 1 p.m.

They are then expected to meet up with two other convoys on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday.

Since the convoy of trucks and other vehicles left B.C. for Ottawa, extremists and fringe groups have taken to social media to encourage followers to descend on the capital and destroy property and threaten elected officials, which has been denounced by the organizers.

Organizers say those views are not welcome and their focus is to peacefully protest vaccination rules.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) have both come out against the convoy, saying that 90 per cent of cross-border truckers are vaccinated.

Police say they are keeping a close eye on the protests.