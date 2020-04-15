Jeremy's roadside restaurant in Nairn Centre is offering up free meals to truck drivers and first responders. Front line workers can come in, identify themselves and then walk out with a hot meal.

The company that owns the restaurant and gas bar says they are averaging 30 meals a day.

"We all have some sort of connection to health care workers, first responders and truckers," said Michael Carroll, who is with McDougall Energy.

"There's an opportunity for us just to say, 'hey listen, one less thing you need to think about at the end of the day.' As long as you know we have this, you might be able to get some fuel back into yourself and carry on working."

Carroll said his company will continue with the promotion as long as needed. He says many of the truckers are very grateful because they are not sure where their next meal will come from when they are on the road.

A total of 12 retail and gasoline locations are participating in this initiative, including sites in Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Nairn Centre, Blind River, Elliot Lake and Carleton Place.

The offer is for one person, one visit, per day.