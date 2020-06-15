Free breakfast program pops up to help Sudbury homeless through the pandemic
It doesn't look like much.
A plastic bag filled with some cereal, a carton of milk, a muffin, couple of breakfast bars, a chocolate bar and an orange.
But as many as 80 people have been lining up at Grace Family Church in Sudbury's Donovan neighbourhood for this free breakfast during the pandemic.
"They're very grateful for it," says Bob Johnston, who started the breakfast program back in March.
He says many services for the homeless "basically closed down" when COVID-19 came to Sudbury and using his one-man charity Tomorrow's Hope, Johnston pulled together donations and volunteers to provide this free breakfast on weekdays.
Johnston has also opened a "free store" called Homeless of Champions inside the Sudbury Arena, where people can pick up clothes, shoes and toiletries.
He personally lives off a Canada disability pension and has had a "rough" time with his health over his lifetime, losing a leg and requiring a kidney transplant.
"I believe in giving back," says Johnston.
"I've been through the mill and I just want to pay it back forward because I've had my chances and I believe they deserve theirs too."
Johnston says there are times he gets discouraged trying to make a difference for the poor in his city, but he tries not to think about it.
"I move forward in a positive way, even when things are negative, you look deep enough and you'll find that positivity in there," he says.
"These people will be loved. These people will be recognized."
Most mornings, you can find Richard Heningar lining up for breakfast at Grace Family Church.
The 52-year-old lives in a hotel a short walk away and also lives with schizophrenia.
"It would be tough to function on my own without a place to get breakfast,' says Heningar, who usually saves the milk and cereal for later.
"May Canada have a good day and hopefully we'll be able to get back to normal soon."
