Sudbury, Ont., program gives kids free backpacks for 5th year

For the fifth year a community-based group in Sudbury, Ont., will give free backpacks to children in need.

Thanks to donations from community members and Brady Storage, Backpack Buddies Sudbury has collected about 350 backpacks they are filling with school supplies and supplies for dental hygiene, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Melanie Pelletier, the program's chair, said Backpack Buddies has helped about 2,000 children in its five-year history.

"We've had to close registration early because we've had too many people trying to register and we just didn't have enough backpacks," she said.

"So that just showed me that this is a program that is very much needed in the community and that we really have to work harder next year to get more donations."

Pelletier works closely with an organization called Our Children, Our Future to connect with families in need.

Lynn Ethier, Our Children, Our Future's manager of fundraising and community engagement, said she loves when children get to choose which backpack they want.

"It makes all the difference in the world when they have a new backpack that they're proud to show off at school," she said. "So it's great."

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they've asked parents to pick up the backpacks on their own to keep crowd sizes down.

Ethier said they hope next year children will be able to choose their backpacks themselves and come pick them up in person.

"It's much more fun to see the kids' faces light up with joy when they can choose what they want as they prepare for school," she said.

Ethier said the free backpacks and school supplies are also a big help for parents.

"Being able to help these children with a new backpack means that the parents are able to redirect those dollars into food, or rent, or wherever they might need," she said.

"So it's a relief for a lot of families."