At 22, Frederic Diebel, mayor of Nairn and Hyman, is one of Ontario's youngest mayors.

Earlier this month, Diebel was named mayor of the community of 342 after serving as interim mayor, following the resignation of Laurier Falldien in November.

Falldien resigned following a push for mandatory vaccines for municipal workers, a move he felt was an infringement of human rights.

Diebel, who is also a law student at Lakehead University, said he "took charge" when the mayor resigned, making an effort to foster relationships with councillors and staff. It's an effort that his peers respected and rewarded him for by appointing him mayor to finish out the term, Diebel said.

"I feel like some of it had to do with maybe my youth, my youthful view and my youthful outlook on issues in the community and projects that we want to have going," Diebel said. "But I think council really just sees leadership in me."

Diebel, who first ran for council at 18, said it was his parents who instilled in him a deep sense of civic duty.

"I believe it's important to vote and important to follow news," he said. "So it's always in the best interest of my community."

"That's always on my mind, keeping the best interests of the community at hand," he said. "It's about increasing the quality of life of taxpayers, no matter what level, or what side, whether that's provincial or federal, I think that should be at the top of the minds of every politician."

Nairn and Hyman is a community of 342, just west of Sudbury. It includes the community of Nairn Centre. (Facebook- Township of Nairn and Hyman)

He said one of the biggest challenges he still faces is dealing with people who may not have the fullest confidence in his abilities.

"Still to this day, I bet there's people that don't think I'm qualified because of my age," he said. "And I just think that a youthful perspective is needed, is needed all around politics."

His age, Diebel said, is exactly what allows for a fresher perspective on issues.

"Most councillors are well-established in the community and to see someone born and raised, and to see someone that's been living in the community for a while and to really know the issues that young people face, I find it's a breath of fresh air for young people to step up and say, 'This is what my demographic of people want for the community.."

Although he said he's undecided whether to throw his hat into the ring for the upcoming municipal elections, Diebel said his main focus right now is to address the major issues of his small community.

"As a northern Ontario town, we face lots of struggles," he said. "Like many, many northern Ontario councils face, just trying to get funding and trying to get projects on the go."

As for his pursuit of a law degree, Diebel said balancing his studies with his role as mayor has involved a bit of juggling, but he's learned to get the balance right.

"Really, the commitment stays the same no matter where I am, no matter what I'm doing," he said. "So I'm always in the community as much as possible. And I mean, with everything, with the online technology right now it's pretty good, and the pandemic has helped out quite a bit with advancing all that stuff in terms of meetings and education as well, so definitely always there for whatever happens in the community."