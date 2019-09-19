Parents are increasingly handing their children cell phones to keep tabs on them, but what protects them, could also leave them vulnerable.



That's what one grandfather living on St. Joseph Island, Ont. found out. Now he is urging parents to monitor their children's cell phone use.

Bill Riddell says his 12-year old grandson told him about calls he was getting from the Canada Revenue Agency and from someone wanting his address and Social Insurance Number (SIN).

He says his grandson told the caller he was too young to have a SIN.

Bill says it seems the pressure amped up once the caller realized it was a child on the line.

"I don't think people realize the extent, the potential for scamming and getting information from little kids," he says.

The child's father, Andy Riddell, says he was initially surprised by the calls, but then realized anyone with a phone — regardless of age, is going to be targeted.

Andy says he gave the phone to his son last May to allow the boy to keep in communication. The phone is registered in Andy's name.

He estimates his son has received calls from scammers up to four times in those few months.



Andy says his son has learned a little at school about phone fraud, but he feels a responsibility as a parent to prepare his son more thoroughly. Adding that a slip of the tongue could put the entire family in jeopardy.

"Those calls are now coming to our children, which becomes privacy issues not only with the child but with the parent's names, but possibly an address, a phone number," says Andy, who lives in Embrun with his family.



Fortunately, the youngest Riddell recognized the scammers and didn't give away any information.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre in North Bay keeps tabs on reports of mass market frauds.



Senior RCMP Intelligence Analyst Jeff Thomson says in the first six months of this year, there were 121 reports of fraud from Canadians between the ages of 10 and 19.

Last year there were just over 300 in total.

Thomson says the statistics are self-reports, so he's not sure if parents are always identifying their children as complainants or if the impact is on the parents' finances.

He says while seniors are often victims of scams, the trend is toward younger people falling victim.

"I always like to say that at any given point in time there's a scam for everybody," Thomson says.

"So certainly, a child receiving a call from a fraudster has the potential for falling victim."