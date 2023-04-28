Ontario has a lot of mineral potential, but policy uncertainty deters some investors from putting their money in the ground in this province.

That's a conclusion drawn from the most recent Fraser Institute mining company survey results.

That survey is meant to capture which jurisdictions are the most attractive from a mineral exploration standpoint. It focuses on geological potential and government policies.

This year, the Fraser Institute received enough responses to compare and rank 62 jurisdictions.

Saskatchewan ranked third; Newfoundland and Labrador ranked fourth; and Quebec ranked eighth.

But Ontario did not make the top ten.

"Ontario ranks 7th for mineral potential, meaning that in the eyes of mining investors, the province has strong and attractive geology," said Elmira Aliakbari, director of natural resource studies at the Fraser Institute.

"But unfortunately, Ontario hasn't been able to match its potential with a solid policy environment to capitalize on its strength," she said.

Ontario ranked 18th in the survey's Investment Attractiveness Index.

Aliakbari says 56 per cent of the survey's respondents indicated that "uncertainty concerning disputed land claims in Ontario was a major deterrent to investment."

"Our objective is to be number one"

Mines Minister George Pirie says he would like to see Ontario improve its ranking.

"We can do better," he said.

Before being elected as MPP for Timmins, George Pirie had a long career in the mining industry. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"We're already number one in [government] exploration spending. If we're number 18, our objective is to be number one."

Pirie suggests that Ontario's new Building More Mines Act, which introduced changes around mine closure planning and staffing positions within the Ministry of Mines, may help Ontario's mining policy reputation.

Centralizing the consultation process

To address the issue of land claim uncertainty, the Mining Association of Ontario has been advocating for a centralized assertions unit for the past twenty years.

President Chris Hodgson believes that exploration companies lack access to information about land claims.

"There's an evolving landscape of Indigenous territorial assertions," he said.

"It causes uncertainty for investors, proponents and communities, and leads to delays and abandonment of projects."

Hodgson adds that clear rules would be beneficial for everyone involved.

He compares Ontario and Quebec's approach to consulting indigenous communities for mining projects.

"If you go to certain areas in Quebec, the Cree, for example, will tell you who to talk with and how to do it," he said.

"Ontario doesn't have that same structure," he added.

Hodgson believes a centralized assertions unit, hosted in the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs, could help guide mining proponents through the consultation process.

He says that while there are no official plans to set up such a unit, Ontario has made strides on this file in the past twenty years.

Land claims an issue everywhere in Canada

The results of the survey show that uncertainty around land claims is pronounced in Ontario, but it's also a problem across Canada.

Saskatchewan is the Canadian province that ranked the highest in the Fraser Institute report.

It has historically performed well in this survey due to its reserves of potash and uranium, according to Saskatchewan Mining Association president Pam Schwann .

16 per cent of the world's production of uranium comes from Saskatchewan. (Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission)

But it still has to reckon with uncertainty around land claims.

"I don't know a jurisdiction in Canada where people are happy with the duty to consult, whether you're from industry or from Indigenous communities," said Schwann.

In her view, "the lack of clarity partly stems from the federal government introducing legislation without collaborating with the provinces."

She cites the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as an example.

Schwann believes that some money being invested in reconciliation with First Nation and Métis communities should be earmarked for mapping projects.

"There should be funding to support traditional mapping," she said. "First Nations could map out areas of significance to them and have a database."

She says there would be challenges in determining who can access that database and for what purpose, but that it would be a "helpful way to move forward on some of these issues."