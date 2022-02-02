The Coalition Nord-Ontarienne pour une Université de Langue Française (Northern Ontario Coalition for a French-Language University) said it wants Sudbury's Francophone community to have a bigger say in a French-language university.

During a two-day virtual forum, the group convened a committee of experts to develop recommendations on the mandate and mission of a new school for the north, to be created under the auspices of the Université de Sudbury.

Community input, coalition spokesperson Dens Constantineau told CBC, is a vital concern.

"Our concern is that we're going to end up with a university like the one that was created in Toronto that everyone is criticizing that's offering four little niche programs," Constantineau said. "And then you're saying, well, you're not attracting students."

In January, CBC reported that the Université de l'Ontario français in Toronto received only 19 applications.

"We want to make sure that when we create a new university that it meets the needs of the community, meets the needs of the students, and it's a successful project from the get-go," Constantineau said.

Laurentian Univeristy severed ties with the University of Sudbury and its two other federated schools during its insolvency and creditor protection hearings in 2021.

Since then, groups have been working to re-establish the school as a French-only institute.

But that doesn't mean the province should change gears on Toronto's French-language university, Constantineau said.

"I think there's a need for a university in southern Ontario to meet the needs down there," he said. "I think they need to address those issues there, but there's definitely a need for university in the North. A university based in Sudbury."

Laurentian, as it stands following a massive restructuring, considers itself a bilingual institution. Moving the few remaining French courses over to the U of S wouldn't do any further damage, Constantineau said.

"Laurentian can be a very successful standalone English language university," he said. "They should realize that, and develop core programs that make it a successful English language university and let Francophones deal with Francophone education and determine what's best for them."

Constantineau said the Francophone community hasn't been invited to participate in the decision-making process around the University of Sudbury.

"Occasionally they'll come and check in with us to see if things are going the way we want, but it's really time for Francophones to take control of their own destiny," he said.

The committee is expected to present a report in April, with the hopes of generating some debate and discussion around the makeup of the school.