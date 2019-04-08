Ontario's NDP health critic says the speed at which the Progressive Conservative government is making changes to OHIP is alarming.

This week, the Ford government proposed to end the Ontario Health Insurance Plan's limited coverage of out-of-country medical costs.

The proposal was posted on the government's website on Wednesday. It currently covers out-of-country inpatient services to a maximum of $400 per day for a higher level of care, such as intensive care. Up to $50 per day is provided for emergency outpatient services.

Nickel Belt MPP and NDP health critic France Gélinas says the public isn't being given enough time to respond.

"They have to usually give two months notice for people to be able to comment," she said.

"They've given six days, including the weekend and then it will be done. I couldn't believe it."

Gélinas says she's concerned at how quickly the province is making the change.

France Gélinas is the NDP health critic and MPP for Nickel Belt. (Jean-Loup Doudard/ Radio-Canada)

"I feel like this is happening way too often," she said.

She says recently the province has made major changes to the health care system, including the ambulance dispatch services and funding for health units, with little consultation.

"They keep doing work the same way," she said.

"They don't tell anybody. They don't consult anybody. They make decisions that will have an impact on the care people receive. It worries me a lot."