A project 20 years in the making is complete in Sault Ste. Marie.

For years, a group of volunteers have been rebuilding a de Havilland Fox Moth biplane from scratch. The work is being done at the Bushplane Heritage Centre.

The Fox Moth was originally built in England in 1932. Several were exported to commonwealth countries, including Canada.

John Lalonde says initially, the project was abandoned after the man who originally started to rebuild it was killed in an accident. He says nothing happened with it for a few years until a meeting at the centre when it was asked if anyone wanted to take it on.

"Well, believe it or not, my arm went up and I didn't even know," he said. "I had never built a wooden airplane. I was in the air force 24 years but I was in the electronics branch."

He says they had pictures showing the skeleton of the plane but little else. Lalonde says he and his son had just decided to build a motor for a modern aircraft they were working on. Instead, they focused on the new project.

"You couldn't afford to buy one of these engines," he said. "They're about $35,000."

Another challenge was getting the right type of wood to build the plane.

"Aircraft wood has to have very low moisture content on all fibre," he said. "So we bought this plywood from Finland. They make the plywood completely waterproof and very reliable."

Lalonde got the tires made from a company in England. He says he had to look overseas to get the right tire size. Even that process was a challenge.

"Dunlop made me look for 50 subscribers. If I didn't get those subscribers, it wouldn't pay for them to make the tires," he said. "Well I got 83 subscribers."

Now, the project is finished. Lalonde says he believes the plane could fly if they tried.

"There's no reason why it won't," he said.

The plane is currently on display in Sault Ste. Marie.