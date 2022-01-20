A Sudbury man on dialysis and waiting for a kidney transplant said he is also waiting to hear when he will be able to get his fourth COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is currently administrating fourth booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to those most at risk of severe illness, including people living in long-term care and transplant recipients.

Greg McIntrye is on dialysis and needs a kidney transplant. He also takes drugs that suppress his immune system.

He said being in his situation during a pandemic has impacted his life. He said before the pandemic, he and his wife got out in the community frequently.

"We'd be out dancing and seeing friends," he said.

"Since COVID, we've been in our house. I had a pretty much normal life before COVID."

McIntyre has a genetic disease that impacts his kidneys and had a transplant more than a decade ago. However, he's back on dialysis and needs another transplant. Several of his siblings have the same genetic disease.

Greg McIntyre, who is currently on dialysis and waiting for a kidney transplant, is hoping to get his fourth COVID-19 vaccine soon. (Submitted by Greg McIntyre)

He said he limits visits with his sister, who is also a transplant recipient. One of his other sisters, another transplant recipient, died from the virus earlier in the pandemic, despite having three COVID-19 vaccines.

"It's hard. We couldn't have a funeral. We couldn't say goodbye," he said.

"It's hard to believe because you don't get to say goodbye."

McIntrye said he's had three COVID-19 vaccine doses and is waiting to hear when he will be able to get his fourth dose.

"I will do whatever I have to do to protect myself," he said.

Even when he is offered his shot and gets it, McIntyre said he still has concerns about going out in his situation.

"I really don't know what it would take for me to be able to do things," he said.

'Enhancing immune protection'

Nastassia McNair, a program manager at Public Health Sudbury and Districts, said fourth doses are currently being administered to a small population.

That population includes residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, as well as people who are immunocompromised, including those who are on some types of medications, those who have received transplants and some cancer patients.

"Really, we look at the immunosuppressive medication and immunosuppressive condition to determine if an individual qualifies," she said.

"The intent of the fourth dose is to restore protection that may have decreased over time, with a goal of enhancing immune response."

McNair said so far, 340 fourth doses have been administered in the district, the majority of those in long-term care homes.

"We aren't expecting a huge number of these individuals to be eligible for fourth doses, as of yet," she said.

"The moderately and severely immunocompromised is quite a small number across the province. So we don't expect to see too many."