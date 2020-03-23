The health unit in Sudbury is reporting the fourth case of COVID-19 in the area.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts says the latest case involves a woman in her 70s who had travelled.

"We know that this individual wore a mask during all of her air travels and immediately self-isolated as a precaution upon returning to Canada," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health said.

"We are working closely with the individual to identify any contacts who require follow-up from public health."

The health unit says the woman remains at home in self-isolation. She was tested for COVID-19 at the hospital's assessment centre on March 18.

The health unit says the woman travelled on the following international and domestic flights:

March 17, 2020: Fort Myers, Florida to Toronto Pearson Airport via Air Canada flight AC1975. Passengers in rows 22 to 26 and flight crew who may have served these rows are considered close contacts and are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from arrival.

March 17, 2020: Toronto Pearson Airport to Greater Sudbury Airport via Air Canada flight AC8611. Passengers in rows 1 and 4 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case and are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from arrival. The health unit says all other people on this flight are asked to self-monitor for 14 days and contact public health.

"With an increase in returning travellers from abroad, it is critical that anyone who travelled outside of the country follow the direction to self-isolate for 14 days from their return. This means going home and staying home," Sutcliffe said.

"Friends and family of returning travellers need to do any essential shopping, such as for grocery or pharmacy supplies. Do not go to work or public places. This direction is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19."