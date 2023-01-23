A Sudbury, Ont., animal rescue groups says it needs at least 50 new foster parents

An animal rescue organization based in Sudbury, Ont., says it needs at least 50 new foster families to care for the growing number of dogs it has taken in.

Jill Pessot, director of Petsave, said the organization receives animals from remote northern Ontario communities, to find permanent homes around Greater Sudbury for the dogs.

"Since the pandemic, of course nobody has gone up there. There's been no vets and no spay-neuter clinics," Pessot said.

"So populations have ballooned to catastrophic levels and it becomes a safety issue on the reserves."

Pessot said an animal rescue trailer called the Bark Bus brought in more than 60 dogs and a couple of cats from communities in the far north.

Before animals are adopted into their forever homes, the organization relies on a network of foster families who can care for the cats and dogs for a short time.

"We have our regulars that have been with us for many years and then we need some new ones out there," Pessot said.

"The numbers are just far greater this year than we've ever seen and we really need to expand our puppy foster network."

Patrick Desforge is the manager of Samalee Kennels in Greater Sudbury. The kennel is currently caring for 14 dogs for Petsave Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

In total, Pessot said, Petsave has around 140 animals in foster care at the moment and another 150 at their site, which has a kennel.

Natalie Lachance has been a regular volunteer and foster parent with the organization since 2015.

In that time, she has fostered cats and dogs of all ages.

"Fostering an animal can be challenging because we don't always know where they're coming from and what their lives were like before they came into care," Lachance said.

"But it's, as you can imagine, incredibly rewarding."

Lachance said patience is key to being a foster parent for an animal. And while it can be difficult to give an animal to its adoptive family, it is worthwhile.

"There are tears, but one positive, I think, is the relationships that I've established with the new parents," she said.

"I receive regular updates from the puppy parents that I I just fostered, and I'm hoping that our new little guy will find some terrific parents as well."